COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine sent a letter on Thursday to President Joe Biden saying he is opposed to the Biden Administration’s decision to ban new tariffs for two years on solar panels imported from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Socialist Republic of South Vietnam as it will benefit these nations at the expense of U.S. solar panel production.
In the letter, DeWine said that the Biden Administration’s decision to ban tariffs for two years will also “have the effect of favoring China at the expense of American solar panel manufacturers who create good-paying jobs for Ohioans and play by the rules such as First Solar in Perrysburg.”
First Solar employs more than 2,000 people in the United States and is building its third manufacturing facility in Lake Township.
“It is imperative that we, as Americans, support and increase our solar energy panel manufacturing capacity in the United States to help build our energy independence and create jobs for Americans,” DeWine said.