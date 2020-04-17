A former Republican fundraiser in Ohio convicted in an investment scandal that ensnared a sitting governor is among nearly 170 state inmates was released early because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, during his Friday press conference, said that he approved the prison release former Toledo-area coin dealer Tom Noe, who was serving an 18-year sentence for stealing from a $50 million rare-coin fund he oversaw.
Noe is also a former Bowling Green State University trustee.
His prison record is spotless and he can't make any restitution while in prison, DeWine said. Noe will report every 6 months to authorities.
"There will be an opportunity, I hope, that he will begin paying this money back," DeWine said. "He committed a serious act. He's been punished for it. I felt that was enough time."
The investigation into what was dubbed "Coingate" led to 19 convictions that reached up to then-Ohio Gov. Bob Taft and his chief of staff. The scandal also helped Democrats win four of five statewide elective offices in 2006.
Noe, 65, was due to be released in 2026.
Twice before, the board has recommended against clemency for Noe. Prosecutors have said he used state money to pay off business loans and fund a lavish lifestyle, including the renovation of his Florida Keys home.
