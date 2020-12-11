Gov. Mike DeWine recently appointed Perrysburg resident, Phil Walton, to serve a second three-year term on the Ohio Advisory Council for Aging, a 12-member, state-wide panel. He serves as vice chair of the council which advises the Ohio Department of Aging on issues affecting older Ohioans.
Walton is retired from 42 years of service with the Social Security Administration. He was the district manager in Toledo for 24 years, and Chillicothe for four years prior to that.
Walton has been actively involved with the board of directors at the Area Office on Aging of Northwest Ohio since 1993, having served as chairman of that board for over a decade during that time.
Walton is also a current board member at Toledo-based Memory Lane Care Services, formerly known as Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Services of Northwest Ohio. He also serves on the Wood County Public Defender Commission.