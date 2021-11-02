The Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities is going to rebid for a proposed children’s respite home.
At their October board meeting, members increased its budget to $850,000 for the home.
Bids will be accepted or rejected at the December board meeting.
At its June meeting, the board learned that the one bid for the proposed home in Rossford came in 17.6% more than estimates, at $911,000.
“The bids came back just way too high,” said Superintendent Brent Baer, adding they didn’t expect the significant change of cost of building supplies from when the project was first planned.
In May, the board had increased the construction budget for the four-bedroom home, which will be located at the same Rossford site as the previous home, from $600,000 to $775,000.
That home had been destroyed by fire and the new home will be built on the same corner lot.
The impact of coronavirus restrictions, soaring material costs and increased labor costs were identified as potential causes for the high bid, Baer said.
“The discussion at the time was to re-evaluate the bid market and determine a new date to rerelease the bid with an extended bid period, and a flexible start date for construction,” he said.
Recent meetings have been held between the architect hired to design the home and several general contractors to discuss the estimated project cost in the current bidding environment.
“Based on the input received, it is projected that bids will likely come in lower than in June. However, the revised budget of $775,000 for the project is likely still too low and may prohibit the project from moving forward,” Baer said.
Consequently, the potential budget was increased to $850,000.
Alternates will include a garage and fencing, Baer said, to give some flexibility in bidding.
The bidding window also has been extended from the initial 21 days to 49 days, said Scott McKeown, health and safety coordinator.
“We hope that will give them time to put their best numbers together,” he said.
They also are giving a flexible start date of the project, he said.
McKeown said he hopes to have the home open by January 2023.
The needs of our families and children throughout Wood County in terms of really needing an appropriate respite location haven’t gone away, Baer said.
“Our needs haven’t changed,” he said.
Cara Groman, service and support administration coordinator, said the home will serve up to four children ages 3-17 at one time.
The board currently has two other respite homes, both for long-term stays.
“The problem right now is we’re mixing adults and children and that doesn’t always work well,” she said.
The completed home will be fully accessible and along with four bedrooms, it will have two bathrooms plus a half bath for staff use. There will be two wings, which will allow two bedrooms to share a bathroom. Staff will be able to monitor the home from a central kitchen and living room.
The board also approved a $50,000 grant to Wood County Plays, which earlier this year completed an accessible playground in Perrysburg.
The board maintains a grant fund in its budget which includes $50,000 for funding creative programs and services. It has a specific interest in assuring the availability of inclusive programs and services designed to meet the needs of individuals eligible for county board funding or to expand successful programs and services for individuals eligible for county board funding.
The money will be used to develop a fully accessible inclusive park at Carter Park in Bowling Green.
“The positive energy and inclusive opportunity created by the new park (in Perrysburg) have made a difference for children of all abilities and further support of Wood County Plays expands those opportunities,” Baer said. “The children and families of Wood County want, need, and deserve the opportunity and availability of an accessible inclusive park in all communities.”