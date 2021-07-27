Two Detroit men were arrested last week in Bowling Green after fleeing police in the northern part of the county.
On Thursday at 12:19 a.m. on Interstate 75 in Perrysburg Township, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling 90 mph in a 65-mph zone.
The vehicle pulled over onto the right shoulder after traveling three miles southbound.
As the trooper made a passenger-side approach, and the vehicle took off, according to Sgt. Matt Geer.
The vehicle, a 2015 Ford Fusion, continued southbound on I-75 reaching speeds of 135 mph. It exited at East Wooster Street and headed west toward downtown.
At this point, the trooper backed off while the Fusion continued at 90 mph, Geer said.
The Fusion turned right onto North Church Street, took the turn too fast and hit the curb. The vehicle became disabled.
The driver and passenger fled on foot.
Troopers caught the driver while members of the Bowling Green Police Division found the passenger in a dumpster near North Main Street.
“They didn’t make it too far,” Geer said.
Darrin Walton Jr., 20, Detroit, was arrested for trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony; failure to comply, a third-degree felony; and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The marijuana was packaged for resale, Geer said. He did not know the drug’s weight.
His passenger, Cobe Reedy, 20, Detroit, was arrested for misdemeanor obstructing official business.
Both were taken to jail, where Walton remains on a $15,750 bond.
Geer said neither suspect was injured during the crash, and both were taken into custody without incident.
He said the investigation is ongoing.
When asked about a similar pursuit that happened in Findlay on Monday, Geer said the patrol is seeing more pursuits and marijuana come south out of Michigan.
“We’ve had a lot more pursuits than normal. We’re seeing a lot more marijuana,” he said, adding the patrol is finding vast amounts of the drug coming out of Detroit.
Two men from Detroit were arrested Monday after leading troopers from the Findlay post on a chase through downtown. They crashed their vehicle at which time a large amount of marijuana was discovered.
At around 3:21 p.m. Monday, troopers attempted to stop a 2021 Chevy Malibu on I-75 for following too closely. The vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit ensued southbound on I-75 to the Ohio 12 exit.
The pursuit continued eastbound on Route 12 then southbound on Main Street.
After turning west onto Highland Drive, near Blanchard Valley Hospital, the driver struck two signposts.
Lonnie R. Barnes, 24, was arrested at the scene. Passenger Lamonte D. Lester, 24, was arrested by Findlay police after a short foot pursuit.
While officers were investigating the crash, they discovered a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle, according to a press release.
The two men were taken to jail. Barnes was charged with felony drug possession and felony fleeing. Lester was charged with felony drug possession.