U.S. 6, between Township Road 133/Rudolph Road and Ohio 235, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through November, according to an Ohio Department of Transportation update.
Future restrictions may be announced for improvements at the Route 6 and Route 235 intersection. Estimated completion is summer.
Route 6, Route 235 and Range Line Road, is open following pavement repair.
Ohio between Ohio 582 and Roachton Road may experience lane restrictions for final striping and finish work.
Ohio 64, between East Main Street and South Church Street, Haskins, will be closed for railroad repairs beginning Tuesday for approximately seven days for work performed by the railroad. The detour is Route 582 to Ohio 65 to Route 64.
Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement – Route 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge work over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. The estimated completion is November.
Route 65 at King Road, Haskins, will be closed for pavement repair beginning Oct. 26 through Oct. 30. The detour is Route 582 to Route 64 to Route 65.
Route 65 at Lime City Road, Rossford, is closed through mid-October for work by the city.
Route 235, between Avery and Euler roads, Weston, will be closed for railroad repairs beginning Thursday for approximately seven days for work performed by the railroad. The detour is Route 6 to Route 65 to Ohio 281.
Route 582, between Dunbridge and Carter roads, Dunbridge, is closed for railroad repairs through mid-October. The detour is Interstate 75 to Ohio 105 to Ohio 199.
Route 582, between Luckey and Stony Ridge roads, Luckey, will be closed for a culvert replacement beginning Monday, through mid-November. The detour is U.S. 23 to Route 105 to Route 199.
Interstate 280, between Wheeling Street and Curtice Road, Oregon, will experience lane restrictions for median wall repairs, daily, beginning Oct. 26. The estimated completion is early November. Driving lanes will remain open outside of working hours. The inside shoulder will be closed for the duration of the project.
In an ongoing project, the ramp from Buck Road to southbound I-75 is closed.
I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, impacting Toledo, Rossford and Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible.
The estimated completion is fall 2023.
All work is weather permitting.