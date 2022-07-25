The details of a fatal motorcycle crash north of the city last week have been released.
According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at 2:30 p.m. on July 19, Kevin Zakrzewski, 59, Bowling Green, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson XL 1200 southbound on Brim Road, approaching the intersection of West Newton Road.
Joseph Martini, 84, Bowling Green, who was traveling westbound on West Newton Road, stopped for the stop sign at Brim Road before proceeding into the intersection.
Martini failed to yield the right of way to Zakrzewski, who struck Martini’s 2019 Ford Escape.
Zakrzewski was ejected from is motorcycle and died from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
No citations have been issued.