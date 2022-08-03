Severe Weather-Appalachia-Leaving Home

Paul Francis describes how flood waters damaged his property in Garrett, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. Francis was born in the home 73 years ago but his wife wants to leave the area because of the flooding. The tiny town of Garrett was completely under water when floodwaters struck eastern Kentucky last week. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan)

 Dylan Lovan

GARRETT, Ky. (AP) — This tiny sliver of a town off a state highway in eastern Kentucky has been home to Brenda Francis and her husband, Paul, for decades.

Paul Francis was born 73 years ago in this house, a yellow and brown one-story, which like many dwellings in Garrett is nestled in a valley between tall, forested hills. The retired school teacher loves it here, and the couple was gifted the house by his parents about 40 years ago.

