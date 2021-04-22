PERRYSBURG — Referencing racist statements reportedly made by a Perrysburg school bus driver, Councilman Cory Kuhlman closed out Tuesday's council meeting with an appeal for community improvement.
“I initially thought it was a school issue, but it is a community issue. We need to acknowledge it. We need to make sure our kids that are growing up here are not facing it. This is one of the best communities in Ohio to raise a child, but it didn’t seem like it last night to me,” Kuhlman said.
On April 15, a school bus driver reportedly made an anti-immigrant and racist statement to a student on the bus. It was recorded by a fellow student and by the security cameras on the bus. The driver resigned on Tuesday afternoon,
Kuhlman’s ex-wife and son are of Mexican-American heritage.
“I knew that when we had a son, and we were raising him in Perrysburg, at some point I’d probably have to have a conversation with him, that sometimes people will say things and reduce him to something that he has no control over, that is offensive, that is racist and that is wrong,” he said.
“What happened to that boy on that bus is despicable. That would be my worst nightmare, as a parent, and no one should be subjected to that, especially not a child. Unfortunately, it seems that I will have to have that conversation with my son earlier than I expected,” he said, pausing, holding back emotions.
Kuhlman said action is needed.
“I trust (Superintendent) Tom Hosler. I trust the school’s administration. I trust our mayor. I trust the people up here, and. the vast majority of our citizens, I trust them to do the right thing, to act appropriately. But things like this can’t keep happening. We have to look at ourselves and decide if we will be reactive, or proactive,” Kuhlman said.
He then thanked the students on the bus who recorded the incident, and for subsequently reporting it.
“That is bravery,” Kuhlman said. “That kind of ignorant stuff, (was) being said by an adult that is in a powerful position, and that the two kids knew what was right.”
Referencing positive work that is currently being done to build an inclusive playground in Perrysburg, he added, “Anything we can do as a city council, to help our residents feel more included, please let me know. Reach out to me. Reach out to our city. We want to know how to be better. I want to live in a Perrysburg where I don’t have to have that conversation with my kid.”
The impromptu speech was followed by applause by everyone in the council chambers, elected officials, employees and citizens.