A Wood County grand jury has indicted two area men for violent behavior.
Matthew R. Baldridge, 22, Deshler, was indicted Wednesday for criminal damaging or endangering and resisting arrest, both second-degree misdemeanors, and escape, a fifth-degree felony.
On April 27, he reportedly failed to return to the supervised detention center after being granted temporary leave, resisted arrested and damaged store contents at Klotz Flower Farm.
Baldridge is currently in jail after having been arrested June 13 for assaulting staff at Wood County Hospital.
Bryan Robert Chlebowski, 40, Perrysburg, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
On March 5 in Perrysburg Township, he is accused of striking a family member with a closed fist, resulting in a broken noise that required surgery.
The grand jury indicted 25 individuals Wednesday, including:
• Courtney J. Christman, 30, Deshler, for three counts aggravated possession of drugs, all fifth-degree felonies. On Dec. 22, she was reportedly found in possession of what was allegedly methamphetamine, hydrocodone and the stimulant eutylone.
• Davon Christopher Youngblood, 23, Detroit, for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony. On Nov. 27, he allegedly prepared for distribution between 200 and 1,000 grams of marijuana.
• Matthew Ryan Bell Jr., 31, Toledo, for burglary, a second-degree felony; petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of entering the Rossford Meijer on May 16 after previously being trespassed from all Meijer stores. Police reportedly spotted him throwing items into a vehicle that was illegally parked in the fire lane. A search of the vehicle located $260.94 worth of unpaid merchandise. He was reportedly found in possession of two crack pipes among other drug paraphernalia.
• Co-defendants Victoria Durbin, 40, and Donald Durbin, 40. both of Perrysburg, for telecommunication fraud, a fourth-degree felony; tampering with records, a fifth-degree felony; and illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits, a fourth-degree felony.
They are accused of perpetrating a fraud valued between $1,000 and $7,500 on May 5, 2020; buying or selling supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits on Feb. 1, 2020; and defrauding job and family services on May 5, 2020, by falsifying a SNAP application.
Victoria Durbin also was indicted for forgery, a fifth-degree felony, after she was accused of forging a lease agreement on May 5, 2020, in an effort to defraud JFS.
• Jamon Dominique Calhoun, 30, Toledo, for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs and possession of marijuana, both fifth-degree felonies. During a traffic stop on May 21 on Interstate 75 in Perrysburg, he allegedly was found in possession of Percocet, between 235.5 grams of marijuana in separate bags, and 22 bags of the cannabis flower Pineapple Express and 20 bags that said Sin City.
• Co-defendants Iysha M. Warfield, 30, Cleveland; Danielle Z. Mongo, 31, Euclid; and Edward D. Davis Jr., 28, South Euclid, were indicted for trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. They are accused of preparing for distribution at least 1,000 grams of marijuana on Dec. 4.
Warfield and Davis also were indicted for improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, after each was accused of knowingly transporting a loaded firearm in their motor vehicle.
• Adam Robert Brown, 29, Toledo, for burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Nov. 11, he allegedly entered an occupied structure with the intent of committing domestic violence. He is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family member.
• Jason Lee Sublett, 39, Galion, for two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, one a third-degree felony and one a fourth-degree felony. On May 14 on I-75 in Bowling Green, he reportedly failed a sobriety test and previously had been convicted on a felony in 2011 in Crawford County. He also previously had pleaded guilty to five OVI charges in the past 20 years,
• Christopher Vincent Barge, 34, Millbury, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of drug abuse instruments, a first-degree felony. On April 14, he allegedly entered a residence in Millbury without permission with the intention of purchasing marijuana. After being taken into custody, drug paraphernalia was reportedly found in his pants pockets.
• Co-defendants Sly Lee Worthy, 43, and Julia Taylor, 45, both of Lorain, for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and forgery and identity fraud, both fifth-degree felonies. On March 1, they are accused a using another’s identification as their own in order to cash a check in the amount of $980.14 made out to this other person.
• Daniel Patrick Hussell, 38, Risingsun, for theft and receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies. From Feb. 7 to March 3, he is accused of taking various tools without consent of the owner and retained or disposed of those tools, which were valued at more than $1,000.
• Michael R. Lugabihl, 60, Bloomdale, for two counts improper handling a firearm in the motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse; or a combination of both, and refusal with prior OVI, both first-degree misdemeanors. On May 5, police responded to Greensburg Pike near Bradner Road for a single-vehicle accident. Lugabihl reportedly crossed the railroad tracks, going off the road into a ditch. When asked if he had had anything to drink, he answered “of course I have,” according to court documents. He reportedly refused to submit to a sobriety test. He reportedly told police he had two firearms on his person, a 9 mm Glock of his right hip and an Astra Firecat .25 caliber in a holster in his back pocket. He also had refused a sobriety test in 2003 in Henry County.
• Jacqueline C. Garcia-Ebmer, 30, Lincoln Park, Michigan, for money laundering, a third-degree felony; two counts possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies; and possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor. On Feb. 20, she conducted or attempted to conduct a transaction to facility corrupt activity. She reportedly had in her possession two iPhones. On Jan. 20, she was found in possession of marijuana.
• Sha Vanna Taylor, 31, Toledo, for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On Dec. 2, she allegedly took tools without consent from a home improvement store and was found in possession of cocaine.
• Kimberly Ann Stamper, 28, Toledo, for trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies. She is accused of possessing and preparing to distribute less than 5 grams of cocaine on Sept. 16.
• Quinston Kincade Brown, 18, Ypsilanti, Michigan, for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. On Feb. 15, he is accused of trying to make a transaction using counterfeit currency.