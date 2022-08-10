APTOPIX Indiana Explosion

Evansville Fire Department personnel examine the scene after a house explosion at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

 Denny Simmons

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said.

Dave Anson, chief deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County, told The Associated Press that the identities of the people who died would not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

