PORTAGE — A Brunswick man died in an ATV crash on Cloverdale Road early Sunday morning and his passenger was injured, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
At 3:27 a.m., deputies investigated a single ATV crash in the 7000 block of Cloverdale Road north of the intersection of Jerry City Road, in Portage Township. The ATV reportedly struck a ditch bank.
The driver was identified as Curtis A. Helman, 19, Brunswick. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A female passenger was injured and transported to Wood County Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.