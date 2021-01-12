Deputies from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office have been getting the coronavirus vaccine when there are no-shows from others who have been scheduled for the shots.
Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said on Tuesday that six deputies had received the vaccine.
When someone does not arrive for a scheduled vaccine, Wasylyshyn said that there is a list of deputies and staff that will go immediately to Wood County Hospital to take the place.
“So they don’t waste any,” he said.
There are 77 staff on the sheriff’s office list of who wants a vaccine. There are 120 full-time employees.
Wasylyshyn said that he and Chief Deputy Eric Reynolds are last on the list of 77 and he has not received the vaccine yet.
“I’m all for it,” he said.