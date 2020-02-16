20 departments help extinguish fire at wood pallet supplier - Sentinel-Tribune: News

20 departments help extinguish fire at wood pallet supplier

Posted: Sunday, February 16, 2020 8:35 pm

SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio (AP) — A large blaze at an Ohio business that supplies wood pallets was put out by firefighters with help from 20 different departments, a fire official said Sunday.

The pallets burn quick and hot, so the blaze Saturday night "had a head start" on crews responding to BDL Supply in South Charleston, Madison Township Fire and EMS Chief Christopher Clark told the Springfield News-Sun. There were an estimated 65 fire response vehicles at the scene, roughly halfway between Columbus and Dayton.

Posted in , on Sunday, February 16, 2020 8:35 pm.

