20 departments help extinguish fire at wood pallet supplier

SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio (AP) — A large blaze at an Ohio business that supplies wood pallets was put out by firefighters with help from 20 different departments, a fire official said Sunday.
The pallets burn quick and hot, so the blaze Saturday night "had a head start" on crews responding to BDL Supply in South Charleston, Madison Township Fire and EMS Chief Christopher Clark told the Springfield News-Sun. There were an estimated 65 fire response vehicles at the scene, roughly halfway between Columbus and Dayton.