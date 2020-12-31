Per the Bowling Green charter and the Ohio Revised Code, the Wood County Democratic Party Central Committee members within the City of Bowling Green are tasked with filling the vacancy caused by Neocles Leontis’ death for the position of at large council.
The central committee members of Bowling Green will be meeting on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. to choose the replacement.
People interested in filling the vacancy should email a resume and a short statement of why they would like to serve on Bowling Green Council to the chair of the Wood County Democratic Party, Mike Zickar, at mikezickar@yahoo.com.
Applicants will be given an opportunity to present to the Wood County Democratic Party’s Executive Committee at their regular January meeting on Jan. 7.
All meetings will be conducted virtually.
For more information contact Mike Zickar 419-378-1574 or mikezickar@yahoo.com.