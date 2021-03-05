Demolition of the Administration Building at Bowling Green State University was approved by trustees and the location is expected to become the new entrance to the campus.
“In my mind it’s that final step to make sure that the city and the university are connected and reconnected, because that is the gateway that connects us to the City of Bowling Green, physically. I hope that over the many years we’ve had a deep and cooperative relationship with the city, but I just think it will be a wonderful place where town and gown opportunities exist,” BGSU President Rodney Rogers said.
Demolition is expected to begin late this year and be finished in fall 2022.
The building was constructed in 1961.
Trustees approved the general plan and funding at the Friday meeting. The estimated total cost of demolition is $1.9 million, which includes construction costs of $1.6 million. Designing, estimating and seeking bids to perform the work are an additional $198,639, together with a contingency cost of $157,027.
Rogers was familiar with some of the history of the building.
“When the State Assembly decided to locate a normal school in the City of Bowling Green, the city donated this land, which my understanding was, that it was a city park. So that was the entrance to connect the city to the campus. Going down Court Street, it connects the downtown to the campus,” Rogers said.
Rogers already envisions commencements and other events happening there.
“In some ways it blocks the normal entrance to campus. Originally, when the university was designed, that was open and cars would drive right into the quadrangle. Now we aren’t going to have cars driving in, but it is kind of a throwback to how the campus was originally designed,” he said.
Today, the building is not considered a high functioning building. It is not ADA compliant. The heating and air conditioning are among the maintenance items that have been deferred and are at a point where they would need to be replaced.
“It is a very tall and narrow building and the footplates are not designed for efficient use. To fix the building where it needs to be would be too costly,” Rogers said.
As part of the master plan, which trustees approved in 2010, there were recommendations for investments in the academic core of campus, which included modernization of academic buildings. The master plan also recommended the demolition of buildings with high deferred maintenance needs.
“The desire of the trustees is, ‘Let’s bring that down and bring back the original entrance to campus and shrink our physical footprint as well,” Rogers said. “Originally, when it was built, I think that’s where the president would have been.”
Rogers said that it had been many years since the president’s office was in the building, but it did house administrative offices serving students, faculty and staff, including marketing and communications, the bursar, financial aid, registrar and dean of arts and sciences offices.
“Many of the functions have already moved on. Some of the functions have moved on to the Huntington Building, on the other side of I-75. With the opening of the Maurer Center, (at) Central Hall the second and third floors will also provide additional space for many of the offices that are currently in the admin building,” Rogers said.
Central Hall had been the location of the College of Business, prior to its move to the new Maurer Center, located on Wooster Street.
All relocations will be complete by summer.
Rogers said that back office operations that don’t need to be right on campus will also move to the Huntington Building. Those operations would include jobs where staff do not need to interact with students on a regular basis.
The Huntington Building at BGSU is a 35,000-square-foot building in the BGSU Research Enterprise Park that was donated to the university by Huntington Bank in May 2009.
The final look and use of the area will be presented at a future meeting of the board of trustees.