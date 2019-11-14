10 Democrats qualify for next week’s presidential debate

ATLANTA (AP) — Ten Democratic presidential candidates have qualified for next Wednesday’s debate in Atlanta.
The Democratic National Committee has confirmed the participants who have met polling and grassroots fundraising thresholds.
Posted: Thursday, November 14, 2019 3:41 pm
Posted in News, Nation on Thursday, November 14, 2019 3:41 pm.
