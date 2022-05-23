COLUMBUS — The campaign to re-elect Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that the campaign for LaRose’s Democratic opponent, Chelsea Clark, was found guilty Thursday by the Ohio Elections Commission of three state election law violations, bringing the total violations against Clark’s campaign to six.
According to a release from LaRose’s campaign, Clark’s campaign was found guilty of campaign finance violations and failure to follow public disclosure requirements, receiving a $500 fine on three findings of wrongdoing.
“It’s understandable that candidates and campaigns make mistakes, but Chelsea Clark is a chronic offender of state election laws,” LaRose’s campaign manager Adam Rapien said in a statement. “The irony here is that she’s asking Ohioans to make her the chief elections officer, where she’d be responsible for enforcing the very laws she repeatedly breaks. That’s a double standard Ohio voters shouldn’t overlook.”
Clark, an Elida graduate, dismissed the issue as resolved, with LaRose trying to make it a distraction from what she described as failings on his part in the office.
“The issue has been resolved with a modest fine,” she said in a statement. “There are no other ongoing issues here. This is the kind of politics that Ohioans are so sick of. LaRose is trying to distract from the fact that his recklessness has cost us $25 million and created needless voter confusion. Ohioans are smart enough to see through that.”