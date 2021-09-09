The wave of coronavirus cases that is washing over Wood County will continue surging through this month, according to the health commissioner.
“We think there are more cases coming,” said Ben Robison at Thursday’s county health board meeting. “We are in for some additional challenges ahead of us.”
Robison, who said he was home with a cold, participated in the meeting on the phone.
He expects the Delta variant to keep its hold on Wood County into October.
Through nine days in September, there have been 556 cases.
“We had 48 cases in whole month of June,” he said.
“To say that our trajectory is going in the wrong direction is an understatement,” he said.
The low point of cases in Wood County was May 30.
“It took 33 days to have 53 cases, right now we’re averaging 53 cases a day,” he said. “We are currently having 33 times more cases to date than we had this summer.
“We are definitely seeing this steep incline.”
As of Thursday, there are 350 cases per 100,000 people, Robison adding that up to one in 100 people could be contagious.
“We are returning to numbers that we have not seen for a long time.”
He said that 20% of cases are among people who are fully vaccinated.
Board member Rachel Bowlus asked for a further breakdown in numbers, by ages and vaccinations.
Robison said that from Aug. 2-Sept 2 ages 0-9 were 7% of COVID cases. Other ages and percentages: 10-19 15%, 20-29 25%, 30-39 15%, 40-49 13%, 50-59 12%, 60-69 7 % 70-79 4% and 80-89 1%
In the 90-99 age group, there were two cases or 0%, Robison said.
This is age group and percentage of a complete vaccination series: 12-19 45%, 20-29 41%, 30-39 56%, 40-49 62%, 50-59 69%, 60-64 78%, 65-69 87%, 70-74 93%, 75-79 91% and 80-plus 82%.
Robison said that 61% of everyone eligible, which is those over age 12, have been vaccinated.
He encouraged people to think about things they can do to make their activities safer.
“Certainly doing things outdoors is safer than doing them indoors, but being outdoors is not a silver bullet,” Robison said. “You can still spread COVID when you are outdoors, particularly when you are crowded. It’s a droplet based spread.
“If you can’t spread out … put a mask on,” he said.
Regarding a vaccine booster, Robison said they are waiting for official directives.
They don’t know who is going to be recommended to receive a booster, what product recommended and the timeline after a completed vaccination series
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to meet Sept. 17.
Wood County school districts are starting to implement masks, Robison said. About two-thirds of all students are under mask mandates, he said.
For the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 2, there were 376 total close contacts Of those, 17 wore masks and were able to stay in school; 101 were vaccinated and could remain; 257 could have stayed if they had been wearing masks.
At the end of his report, Robison said he was dismayed by the community fracturing over vaccinations and mask use.
“I am really discouraged by the animosity that is growing, by the frustration that is being felt and I think we need to take every step we can to calm that down,” he said.
“We will not survive a pandemic in our silos. We cannot be as effective as a community, unless we are working together.”
That does not mean agreeing on everything, Robison said.
“We have some tough months ahead of us and we cannot do it in fractured worlds,” he said.