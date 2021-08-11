The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Wood County, according to a Wednesday news release by the Wood County Health Department.
“The Delta variant is driving an increase in transmission across the country, now accounting for more than 93% of cases in the U.S. We know that Delta is nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, so it is not a surprise to find that it is here in our community,” the news release stated.
Wood County’s COVID-19 transmission remains at the substantial level according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 62.84 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days (82 total cases) and a test positivity rate of 6.84%.
The CDC’s threshold for substantial transmission is 50 - 99 cases per 100,000 people in a 7-day period or a test positivity rate of 8% - 9.9%. Cases or positivity rates above these figures would mark high transmission.
The recent increase in cases and the confirmation that Delta is present in Wood County mean that is especially important to follow updated public health guidelines to keep our community safe, the health department stated.
“Vaccination remains the best tool we have to limit the spread of COVID-19. Adding a mask indoors will help to further protect those in our community who can’t get vaccinated, including children under 12 and those with weakened immune systems,” the release said.
“By applying all the tools we have — getting vaccinated, masking, distancing and limiting indoor gatherings—we can reduce the spread of COVID-19.”