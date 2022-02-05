Delta Air Lines plane leaves the gate, Monday, July 12, 2021, at Logan International Airport in Boston. Delta Air Lines has requested that the U.S. Department of Justice put any person convicted of a disruption on board a flight to the national “no fly” list. In a letter to the Justice Department Attorney General Merrick Garland dated Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said there should be “zero tolerance” for any behavior that affects flight safety. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)