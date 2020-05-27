While receiving a cup of coffee from a Starship Technologies delivery robot at Bowling Green State University, U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, introduced his new bill, the Advancing Unmanned Delivery Services Act.
“The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of delivering goods Americans rely on directly to their homes as safely and efficiently as possible. Unmanned delivery services, including drones, robots, and autonomous vehicles, unleash the potential to ensure Americans can access necessities from the comfort of their living rooms, whenever they need them,” said Latta.
“These smart devices offer unique opportunities to make it easier for senior citizens, people with disabilities, people who live in remote areas, or people who cannot leave their homes to get food and medications. Analyzing the potential of unmanned delivery services and identifying regulatory obstacles will facilitate the safe incorporation of these devices into our everyday lives, and ensure the United States remains a global leader in innovation.”
There are currently 30 of the six-wheeled little delivery robots in use at BGSU. The delivery robot program was introduced at the university about two weeks before the coronavirus mandates that required the university to switch to entirely online courses.
In that time, the program increased from 160 deliveries on the first day, to 1,000 deliveries, with 48 robots on campus. It became the leading robot delivery program in the country.
BGSU is the only university in Ohio with the Starship robot delivery program. However, Latta was familiar with them from a similar, but much smaller, program that operates in Washington, D.C.
“We’re looking at autonomous-type delivery vehicles. We want the Department of Commerce to look at what is out there right now,” Latta said. “We want them to look at the overall picture of where we are in the world right now. There are also interesting questions about the supply chain. Once you get them, we want to make sure you can keep utilizing them, so you don’t have a shutdown.
“This legislation would also cover flying vehicles. You’ve got some of those delivery vehicles testing on the drone side,” Latta said. “You’ve got all kinds of things to consider in the future, when you run into federal aviation, with different heights, and everything else to consider. This is why we want this study conducted. It’s like with autonomous vehicles, we can’t have 50 states and the District of Columbia coming up with their own regulations and laws on the books.”
He gave the example of an autonomous vehicle that might not be able to cross state lines without consistent federal legislation.
The Bowling Green robotic delivery program initially started with just deliveries on campus, but has since expanded to deliveries in the city, in approximately a four mile radius.
Mike Paulus, director of BGSU Dining, said that he saw the robots on the University of Houston campus.
“I was watching a student engineer operate — by cameras — (and) help a robot maneuver through a five-road crossing. For the life of me I couldn’t figure out where it was. He was managing a robot that was in Berlin,“ Paulus said. “Whatever service line they ping, whoever is in the next series for calls can actually log in live, see whatever that environment is and help it navigate that situation.”
The robots have a series of 10 sensors, including cameras and ultrasonic devices, along with mapping programs and GPS to navigate their surroundings.
The artificial intelligence system used by the robots gets continuously more efficient.
“They learn every single night they go out,” Paulus said.
The robots use a single charge during the day and come back in at night to be recharged and collect the data gathered by all the robots.
Latta asked what would happen if the robot gets stuck or senses a barrier, like a child’s bike or skateboard, blocking a sidewalk.
Paulus said that if it can’t drive around.
“It will ask passers-by for a hand, and it will thank them for the assistance,” Paulus said.
The robotic systems are being studied in a wide range of areas on campus.
Reid Zura, one of the Starship hybrid operators working on campus, and an undergraduate in communications, helped demonstrate the operation of the robot and the smart phone app used to make an order.
BGSU President Rodney Rogers was also with Latta. Rogers has been a proponent of advancing robotics and related technology at the university.
“We’ve got a quickly growing mechatronics and robotics program at the university, both at the undergraduate and graduate level,” he said. “This type of program gives some of our students a hands on experience with an autonomous device, a delivery device in this case. A lot of technology underlying this autonomous device is similar to autonomous devices in a manufacturing setting, distribution settings and in logistics.”
The robot program at BGSU employs 30 people. Ten are employed by Starship and another 20 by BGSU.