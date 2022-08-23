Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and Adam Fox. Jury selection started Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in the second trial of the two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn't reach a verdict. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty earlier. (Kent County Sheriff's Office via AP)

 HOGP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors returned Tuesday for their first full day of deliberations in the trial of two men accused of hatching a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the government's second shot at getting convictions in a case that emerged just before the 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutors said some of the best evidence against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. came from their own words, either written by them or secretly recorded by FBI agents and informants during weeks of surveillance in three states.

