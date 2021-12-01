Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Amy DeLaPena has earned the 2021 Telecommunications Award at the Bowling Green Dispatch Center.
DeLaPena, 43, is being recognized for outstanding service during 2021 at the Bowling Green Dispatch Center. Sworn officers and dispatchers stationed at the Bowling Green post chose DeLaPena based on technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork and prompt and courteous response to the public’s requests for information and assistance.
DeLaPena joined the patrol in 2015 and has served at the Bowling Green Dispatch Center since then. Originally from Genoa, she is a graduate of Genoa High School and has an associate’s degree from Owens Community College. She was also awarded the 2018 Dispatcher Criminal Patrol Award.