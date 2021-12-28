A Defiance man was arrested last week after making threats at a city agency.
Darrell Parham, 35, was arrested Dec. 21 shortly after 9 a.m. after Bowling Green police were called to the Children’s Resource Center for a report of a man making threats.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, a CRC employee told arriving officers that she had been monitoring a child visitation via surveillance where Parham, a child and the mother of the child were with a CASA worker.
The CRC worker said she began to listen to a verbal exchange between Parham and the CASA worker.
Parham allegedly made a direct threat to the CASA worker.
Officers were told Parham had made other verbal threats to children’s services workers in the past.
Officers listened to the video recording taken during the visitation.
Parham denied making any verbal threats.
Parham was charged with aggravated menacing and was taken to jail, where he remains on a $10,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.