A Defiance man being held at the Wood County jail was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday night.
Richard Edward Fitch, 55, was pronounced dead, according to a Wood County Sheriff’s Office press release.
At approximately 8:10 p.m., deputies found Fitch unresponsive in his cell. Deputies started CPR and continued CPR until paramedics arrived. Fitch was pronounced dead by EMS personnel, the release stated.
Fitch had been booked into the jail on Thursday at 4:36 p.m., the release stated. He had been sentenced to jail on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.
The body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.