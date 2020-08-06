Once again, no one from a Bowling Green motel attended a hearing Tuesday, this time regarding a preliminary injunction.
A status pretrial was set for Sept 22 at 10 a.m., which can be done by phone, said Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
The temporary restraining order against Days Inn had been extended to Tuesday, when Mike Marsh, representing the city, and city officials, met with Mack.
The good news is there is a potential buyer, Marsh said.
He said he has heard from RICA Hospitality’s attorney as well as the lender who said they have no intention to file an answer to the complaints.
The lender, Citizens Bank, had someone visit the site.
“They agreed it was in pretty horrible shape,” Marsh said, “and they don’t want to end up with property so it’s the bank’s intention to keep their fingers crossed and hope something good happens.”
A representative from RICA said he has no objections to the court continuing the temporary restraining order and has no intent to occupy the motel.
“We would like the order just in case someone had some hairbrained idea to open the place at some point,” Marsh said about continuing the TRO.
He asked that the order be extended for eight weeks to allow the RICA attorney to work with a possible buyer.
“We should all say our Hail Marys and hope it happens so the city doesn’t end up owning it,” Marsh said.
The alternative to a sale of the property is the city could choose to tear it down and recoup that expense by selling the property itself.
In order to extend the TRO again, Marsh called Bowling Green Fire Division Chief Bill Moorman and Wood County Chief Building Inspector Mike Rudey as witnesses to the poor conditions of the motel.
Mack granted the extension, saying the city has shown irreputable injury and that injuries to RICA do not outweigh the potential and current injuries suffered by the city.
“It is in the public interest to maintain the status quo that’s current with the TRO,” she said.
RICA Hospitality LLC, owner of Days Inn at 1740 E. Wooster St., on July 6 was served with the temporary restraining order due to the decrepit condition of the establishment. The owner had voluntarily closed the place prior to that.
According to Moorman, there was a lot of structural deficiencies in the building. His department had been working with the owners for almost two years to get it repaired.
On May 27, the fire chief and a representative from the State Fire Marshal’s Code Enforcement Bureau inspected the site and found loose structural support beams and rotten walkways. The facility recently had had a structural assessment and obtained permits through the county to complete repairs, but multiple items on the permit had not been properly completed.
On June 15, Rudey provided notice of building code violations, and the site was declared a serious hazard. As of June 27, those hazards had not been abated.
The inspector noted major rot and water damage to the wood frame, and structural support columns for the second floor had been removed and replaced with inadequate temporary bracing.
The motel was built in 1980.
The man previously living in the motel’s office is gone and water and electricity has been shut off to the site.