Decorations removed at Oak Grove Cemetery

In preparation for winter, the cemetery maintenance crew for the City of Bowling Green will be removing decorations at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The exception is winter grave blankets that have already been placed on graves.
Posted: Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:34 am
Posted in News, Local News on Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:34 am.
