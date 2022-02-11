The Bowling Green Downtown Foundation is embarking on a fundraising campaign for the purchase of new holiday decorations.
“We as committee members are mindful of the fact it has been 20 years since the decorations in historic Downtown BG were last updated,” said Dick Newlove, president of the foundation.
“One does not have to look too far to see the downtown holiday decorations of neighboring communities are much fresher and more inviting. We are therefore appealing to you to join with us in helping in efforts of brightening up the Downtown BG area with new holiday décor.”
The new plan includes existing lamp posts in the center of downtown along Main Street and Wooster Street being decorated with wreaths lit with LED lights and red bows.
There will be holiday banners on the lampposts further to the north and south. The plan also includes swags and wreaths with lights, bows and ribbons across north and south Main Street. To view what these decorations might look like, visit https://downtownbgohio.org/partnership-opportunities-1, click on donate and select Holiday Decorations.
The Downtown Foundation is offering sponsorship opportunities:
Platinum $5,000
Gold $1,000
Silver $500
Red $250
Green $ Greatest Need – any amount
All sponsors will be recognized on the website and online promotional materials.
Make a donation to the holiday lights project by mailing a check payable to the Downtown Foundation, 217 S. Church St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or by visiting https://downtownbgohio.org/partnership-opportunities-1.
“Your thoughtful and much appreciated donation will help in a significant way to make an amazing difference in lighting and brightening up our historic Downtown BG, beginning with the season in 2022,” Newlove said.
Committee members are Rebecca Ferguson – Chair, Chris Bullins, Dick and Nadine Edwards, Judy Ennis, Rhonda Hogrefe, Megan Newlove, Michael Penrod and Tony Vetter.