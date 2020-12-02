The Dear Santa Society returns for its 13th year spreading holiday cheer among Bowling Green area families.
“This year, the need has changed,” said Dee Szalejko, who coordinates the program with her husband, Jim.
They are receiving requests from people who are laid off or sick due to the coronavirus, she said.
There have been a lot of requests for shoes and boots, laundry detergent and hygiene and paper products, she said.
The nonprofit charity is committed to helping Bowling Green City Schools district families with children of any age by raising money and purchasing food, clothing, personal hygiene items and toys in time for Christmas. The BGHS FFA chapter again will donate fruit baskets.
Each family gets toys for the children, clothes, a fruit basket, a ham and a large box of toiletries, Szalejko said.
In the past 12 years, the society has raised more than $181,646 to assist 898 children and 325 families in need.
“We try not to do people who repeat requests multiple times and we’re trying to focus on those people who are affected by COVID,” she said.
Thirty-nine families were helped last year; this year’s goal is 35-40 families.
Families in need who have children in Bowling Green schools, or someone who knows a family, are asked to email Dear Santa by Friday at assistance@dearsantasociety.org. In the letter, they are asked to briefly describe the circumstances, and include the children’s names, sizes, ages, wish list, parents’ name, address and phone number where society members can reach the family to verify information.
Dear Santa spends $125 for each child on toys and clothing.
The society also has helped with specific requests, such as rent and utilities.
Dee is an intervention specialist at Bowling Green High School and Jim is a bus driver for the district.
The society was started in Philadelphia in 1989; at that time Jim Szalejko said he helped eight families with $1,000.
He brought a chapter to Bowling Green 13 years ago.
To date, there are sponsors for 44 children in 14 families, Dee Szalejko said.
A service group or group of friends who would like to adopt a Dear Santa family should contact Szalejko for information at assistance@dearsantasociety.org.
Financial help is coming from the Betco Corporation, the Slater family, Iler Construction, Central Joint Fire Department, the Animal Hospital of West Ridge, Marsh and Marsh Attorneys, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, as well as district unions, staff and coaches, and members of the school board.
The society is accepting donations of new coats, personal hygiene products (shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, body wash, feminine hygiene, soap, shaving items), paper products (toilet tissue, paper towels, facial tissues) and laundry detergent.
Items may be dropped off at the high school main office or at Kenwood Elementary in care of Kisha Nichols.
Donations are tax deductible. Checks may be payable to the Dear Santa Society and mailed to P.O. Box 513, Bowling Green, OH 43402; via PayPal at donate@DearSantaSociety.org; or through Venmo @Dear-Santa.
Due to the coronavirus, the baskets will not be delivered this year.
Families will be contacted by Saturday if assistance will be granted. Pickup locations will be shared at that time and embers of the Bobcat hockey team will assist with loading vehicles.