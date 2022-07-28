DC Migrants

Migrants hold Red Cross blankets after arriving at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol from Texas on buses, April 27, 2022, in Washington. The District of Columbia has requested National Guard assistance to help stem a "growing humanitarian crisis" prompted by thousands of migrants that have been sent to Washington by governors in Texas and Arizona. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

 Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia has requested National Guard assistance to help stem a "growing humanitarian crisis" prompted by thousands of migrants that have been sent to Washington by a pair of southern states.

Mayor Muriel Bowser formally asked the White House last week for an open-ended deployment of 150 National Guard members per day as well as "suitable federal location" for a mass housing and processing center, mentioning the D.C. Armory as a logical candidate. She met on July 21 with Liz Sherwood-Randall, assistant to the president for homeland security, and Julie Chavez Rodriguez, director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

