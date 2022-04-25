A Dayton man who led law enforcemt on a three-county chase before being apprehended by a K9 unit has been indicted.
A Wood County grand jury indicted Richard Michael Ware Jr., 28, Wednesday for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and tampering with evidence and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, both third-degree felonies.
On March 3 at approximately 8:50 p.m., a trooper with the Bowling Green post of the Ohio Highway Patrol observed a Dodge Challenger traveling southbound on I-75 in Portage Township. A registration check reported the car as being stolen out of Michigan.
The driver ignored a signal to stop, and a pursuit ensured at speeds in excess of 140 mph. The officer lost site of the vehicle after four miles.
Outlying posts were notified of the pursuit of the stolen vehicle.
Troopers from the Findlay post of the highway patrol observed the vehicle southbound on I-75 and began pursuit. The Dodge almost crashed when avoiding stop sticks and Findlay troopers terminated the pursuit.
Troopers at the Lima post observed the vehicle southbound on I-75 and began pursuit at high rates of speed before the Dodge exited at Ohio 81 and troopers lost sight of the vehicle.
A security guard at a Reservoir Road business in Lima reported seeing a Dodge enter the parking lot and park. He spoke with the driver, who told him he was waiting for a ride. The guard said the driver then entered the weeds located at the OSU Nature Preserve.
A helicopter from the Ohio State Patrol responded and was able to locate the driver lying down in the weeds. A canine from the Lima Police Department responded to the scene and assisted in Ware’s apprehension after Ware ignored repeated commands to surrender
He was released from jail March 9 after posting a $40,000 bond.