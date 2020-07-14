No one from a Bowling Green motel attended a preliminary hearing Tuesday in response to a temporary restraining order.
An injunction against Days Inn was filed on June 30 with Mike Rudey, chief building inspector for Wood County.
Previous to that, the motel owners had voluntarily closed the place, said Bowling Green Fire Division Chief Bill Moorman.
RICA Hospitality LLC, owner of Days Inn at 1740 E. Wooster St., on July 6 was served with the TRO due to the decrepit condition of the establishment.
“There was a lot of very hazardous structural deficiencies in that building,” Moorman said.
He said his department has been working with the owners almost two years to get it repaired.
“The last thing we want to do is shut down a business,” he said. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t happening, and we were forced to go this route.”
The TRO is to make sure the motel cannot accept future guests, said Mike Marsh, city attorney.
“It’s probably the first step in getting the order to tear it down,” he said. “It’s looking like, after two years, there’s no intention to fix it.”
There have been promises and Marsh said he thinks there have been contractors on site working on the structure, but nothing has been done since this spring.
The motel’s website says it is no longer accepting reservations but that it had offered free Wi-Fi, free breakfast, an outdoor pool and was pet friendly.
“We’ve been trying to work with them, and it just hasn’t happened,” Moorman said.
The motel was built in 1980 and was sold to RICA Hospitality in July 2017 for $1.83 million. The company owes $15,695 for tax year 2018 and $29,786 for tax year 2019.
The city worked with Wood County Job and Family Services to make sure all families staying at the motel had alternative accommodations.
‘”It’s a shame, we don’t want to lose businesses here, but we couldn’t let it continue,” Moorman said.
The problems started with a lot of water damage then incorrect maintenance, and they just kept getting bigger, he said.
The building has nearly split in half and looks like it could fall down, Marsh said.
“I think it can be salvaged as long as you’ve got enough money,” Moorman said, but added he would just consider tearing it down.
The temporary restraining order was issued July 2 and served to all parties on July 6, but there has been no indication service had been made on the notice for the preliminary hearing.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack said that was due to a clerical error.
“The court is concerned about notice of the TRO and the hearing today,” she said.
Marsh asked the court to appoint a member of his staff as a special process server to hand deliver the notice of the next hearing, which has been set for Aug. 4.
The TRO will be extended to that date as well.
After the hearing, Marsh said the only other time he has dealt with a situation like this was with the former Victory Inn, which had been abandoned.
He said it appears someone is living in the motel’s office and that was where Martin Rahman, the local contact for motel ownership, accepted service of the TRO.
“They have the option to fix it,” Marsh said. “And to be honest with you, I would rather see them fix it because if it gets torn down it’s probably going to be because they abandoned it.”
The city then could choose to tear it down and recoup that expense on the sale of the property.