Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center will be celebrating Dia de los Muertos differently this year.
With the inability to have our colorful and formal dinner and auction event the first Saturday of November, the group has partnered with Jose Carlos Mendez of Cocina de Carlos (both locations), Carlos’ Poco Loco and Carlos’ Que Pasa Street Tacos locations.
Experience Latin food at each of the locations Nov. 2-5. The website, www.sqacc.org, has the coupon flyer to support SQACC. Whether you dine-in, order online, or call in for curbside pickup, tell them you are support SQACC and present the coupon when paying for the order and 20% of a meal will be donated to SQACC.
Carlos’ Poco Loco Cocina de Carlos – Perrysburg will host on Nov. 3.
Que Pasa Street Tacos Cocina de Carlos – Waterville will host on Nov. 4.