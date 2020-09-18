During “A Day of Dialogue,” at a Friday virtual Bowling Green State University diversity event, keynote speaker McKinley Melton delivered a presentation addressing racial issues and the emergence of the modern recent struggles for equality.
Quoting from the work of poet Gwendolyn Brooks, the first African American to win a Pulitzer Prize, Melton repeated her words “It is our business to be bothered,” as the theme.
His talk straddled the intersections of the history of the African American battles for racial equality of the past through today with reminders of the social and cultural realities that created the necessity for the daily struggle.
He called up images of the fallen and the frail, as well as the leaders who emerged with words of eloquence that continue to inspire the emerging voices of today.
“I am also fortified by the reminder that this is indeed an on-going struggle,” Melton said. “John Lewis reminds us that our voices can cause ‘good trouble’ … but necessary trouble. … It is our business to be bothered.”
Melton expertly guided listeners with his words through the virtual presentation with visuals to imprint on the minds of his listeners, including the lynched and murdered Emmett Till. He reminded listeners of Mamie Till’s presentation of her dead son’s face to the world, the Little Rock 9 and the wisdom of John Lewis and Martin Luther King Jr.
“I don’t imagine that we will come up with all the definitive answers and solutions in a day’s worth of programming. I don’t even know that we should pretend that the goals are within reach within a single day of dialogue. Yet, I will say, that I for one am encouraged by the fact that we’ve all recognized, at the very least, that is our business to be bothered enough to try.”
Melton, an associate professor of English at Gettysburg College, holds a Ph.D. from the W.E.B. Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and has written extensively on the works of prominent Black leaders and voices.
Hundreds of participants took part in the event, with many actively contributing in the ongoing chat rooms across various social media.
Melton was joined in the presentation by representatives from the University Libraries, Office of Multicultural Affairs, Center for Public Impact, Diversity and Belonging, faculty and staff with a question-and-answer session to follow the presentations.
With questions related to racial justice occupying a prominent place in the headlines for several months, Jennifer McCary, BGSU’s Chief Diversity and Belonging officer, said Friday’s special forum comes at a time when such conversations are essential.
“Meaningful dialogue about race has been absent nationally for a long time. People are often afraid to talk about race and ethnicity,” McCary said. “With everything happening in our nation, we felt it was absolutely critical to do this event. We hope to get people thinking about not only some of the negative experiences people have had, but also leave people with the feeling of hope.”
McCary said recent gatherings on campus aimed at addressing issues of race and discrimination have included faculty, staff, alumni and students.
“This event is an opportunity to highlight the wonderful group of people we have right here and the knowledge they possess on these topics,” she said.