Gavin Scarberry uses a toothbrush while learning how to properly clean teeth at the dental practice of Alexis Klassen & Associates in Bowling Green Tuesday morning. Office members welcomed students of Sleek Academy for a day of hands-on dental education. The students from rotated through five dental education stations where they performed activities ranging from placing amalgam and composite dental fillings in tooth models, to taking part in creative experiments that demonstrate what different sugary drinks and tobacco products do to the anatomy of your teeth.
