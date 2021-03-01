Joey Davidson, a long-time Bowling Green resident, has been named the new president of Acopia LLC, a residential mortgage lender with corporate offices in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.
Davidson has served in several leadership positions since joining the company in 2008, including vice president of compliance, S.V.P. of Acopia Home Loans, one of its retail divisions, and his most recent role as executive vice president of Acopia LLC.
In addition, Davidson was the previous owner and operator of Meridian Mortgage Corporation. With his more than 28 years in the mortgage industry, Davidson is well suited for his new appointment.
However, his experience isn’t what makes him the ideal fit. Stonie O’Briant, the chairman and CEO of Acopia, LLC, feels with the company’s expected growth, Davidson is the perfect choice to ensure it maintains its values and culture.
A veteran in the industry, as well as Desert Storm veteran, Davidson is known for his strength of leadership and character. The company is confident that he will use both to successfully lead the organization through its next phase of growth.