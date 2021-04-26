Mary Davenport-Yant, CFP, ChFC, CRPC, CMFC, ADPA, CLU, a financial adviser with Ameriprise Financial, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Bowling Green, has has earned the 2020 Ameriprise Client Experience Award.
This award was given to Davenport-Yant because her ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0 and maintained stellar business results.
The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisers recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients. Less than 15% of Ameriprise practices have earned this distinct honor.
For more information, contact Davenport-Yant at 419-354-6179 or visit the Ameriprise office at 1234 Ridgewood Drive, Suite B, Bowling Green.