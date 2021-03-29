Mary Davenport-Yant, CFP, ChFC, CRPC, CMFC, ADPA, CLU, a financial adviser with Ameriprise Financial, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Bowling Green, has achieved membership in the Million Dollar Round Table, the Premier Association of Financial Professionals.
Davenport-Yant has achieved Million Dollar Round Table status for the 12th time.
Davenport-Yant also achieved MRDT’s Top of the Table status.
Davenport-Yant attained MDRT membership based, in part, on professional success, client service, adherence to a code of ethics, professionalism and involvement in at least one other industry association. Attaining membership in MDRT is achieved by less than 1% of the world’s life insurance and financial services professionals1. Each year, approximately 1,000 MDRT members qualify for the Top of the Table, representing the top 4% of the entire MDRT membership.
As a financial adviser, Davenport-Yant provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with her clients.
For more information, contact Davenport-Yant at 419-354-6179 or visit the Ameriprise office at 1234 Ridgewood Drive, Suite B, Bowling Green.