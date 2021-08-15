Several computer-related issues have been problems for Wood County Department of Job and Family Services.
The JFS and Child Support quarterly update was presented to the Wood County Commissioners on Thursday.
The state has determined that it will no longer archive Microsoft Teams data for JFS departments that is more than a week old. The determination was announced to JFS five days before the meeting and the potential costs are unknown.
It is such a new problem that JFS Director Dave Wigent was almost late for his presentation for the commissioners, due to a call he was on concerning this issue.
The data has to be archived, he said.
“It is public record. That is my point,” Wigent said.
He called it an arbitrary decision on the part of the state to make this change.
MS Teams is office communication software which is primarily used for chat and videoconferencing purposes.
“There is a lot of policy business discussion that goes on in there, so that is public record. They’ve traditionally retained all of it and now they are saying they will only retain seven days of it,” Wigent said. “When a chat, for instance, becomes seven days old, they are going to delete it, which drives the need to retain it down to the county.”
The older data will still need to be kept, but JFS does not have the computer storage capacity to do so.
There is a possibility that other departments in the county may be able to store the JFS data, but several issues have to be determined before that could happen, if it is technically possible.
“I’ve got 127 workers and 126 of them use Teams every day, all day. The one who doesn’t is our janitor,” Wigent said. “The amount of data that we will end up storing and index in some fashion, so we can find the stuff we are looking for when we need it, is going to be complex. We’re going to end up spending, I’m afraid, a substantial money with our tech vendor to come up with some sort of migration solution and some sort of automated system that ports the data over every night, in some sort of batch file process.”
An unrelated computer problem may be solved by the coronavirus pandemic government response.
Wigent said that approximately $140,000 in American Rescue Plan funds that are part of the county budget would be used to fund the purchase of approximately 120 new laptops.
“We have ordered and paid for now $139,000 worth of Laptop 4s from Microsoft. There is a shortage of that equipment at the state level and we have to buy it from the state,” Wigent said.
This will allow the entire child support staff to be on the same systems.
“Tech-wise, I think the workstation is going the way of the dinosaur,” Wigent said.
He said that the processing power on most people’s phones is now greater than many of the desktop computers at JFS.
There is both an expectation and a need for mobility with his employees and that means they cannot be stuck at desk, Wigent said.
“We have some equipment that is at its end of life and we have some equipment that has not performed well. Video chats, for example. It locks up. It’s slow to load. We have the resources to kind of standardize everybody on new equipment,” Wigent said.
He said the update should be good for about four years.
It was not originally a part of the budget for this year.
“We filed papers with the commissioners’ office telling them we were going to do it because there was the influx of ARP funds. I’ve suggested to them that ARP funds could potentially be applied for this, and we are waiting to hear if they want to do this, or to do something different.”