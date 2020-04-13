A lead engineer at Dana Incorporated worked with Wood County Hospital to create an acrylic box prototype that will protect staff during the intubation of suspected or positive coronavirus patients.
Andrew Borsos collaborated with the hospital’s emergency, respiratory and anesthesiology departments, nursing team, and Drs. Kristen Craig and Shawn Stansbery, according to a news release.
The intubation process aerosolizes the patient’s respiratory droplets which make them more mist-like and can linger in the air for a lot longer and travel further than large droplets, making it more contagious.
The boxes have HEPA filters and rubber armholes that are used by the intubating physician and respiratory therapist. The design of the boxes allows for a more contained but fully functional system that keeps the aerosol and droplets away from healthcare providers lessening the risk for exposure.
Currently, the hospital has four boxes on site for immediate use and six that will be delivered soon.
“We cannot thank Mr. Borsos and his team at Dana Incorporated enough for their hard work on this project,” said Craig, who works in the emergency department. “These boxes provide our team with a crucial additional level of protection during a potentially life-saving procedure for the patient. These boxes allow us to keep doing our job effectively and safely, so we can be there for the next patient.”