COLUMBUS — A Maumee bar was cited for violating social distance guidelines by agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit, according to a Sunday news release.
Dale’s Bar and Grill, Maumee, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed patrons sitting at the bar with no social distancing measures in place. Patrons at the bar were seated within 6 feet of one another without any partitions or attempts to promote social distancing. Agents observed multiple employees not wearing masks. On Oct. 31, agents issued a warning to the establishment for similar violations, the release stated.
Agents also cited three other Ohio bars.
Lagoon Saloon, Port Clinton, received citations for after hours sale – Rule 80, improper conduct – agent (staff member) or permit holder in an intoxicated condition, illegal possession of intoxicating liquor, and illegal possession of intoxicating liquor not obtained from an authorized source.
Floods Urban Seafood, Warrensville Heights, received a citation for after hours consumption.
Choukouya Resto Bar, Warrensville Heights, received a citation for after hours consumption.
These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.