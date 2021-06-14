WATERVILLE – After closing in April, Dale’s Diner will be opening under new ownership on June 22.
The diner is now owned by local investors and Waterville natives Nick and DJ Martin, owners of Martin Signature Properties – a local real estate brokerage.
“We are thrilled to help the community keep local dining alive and we know how much people love Dale’s Diner” said Nick Martin.
The Martins plan to keep the Dale’s name along with a familiar menu and ambiance. Most of the previous staff will be returning as well, including primary cook Matt Frisbee as a partner and manager.
“Bill Anderson created a great legacy with Dale’s Diner and we look forward to continuing to serve the people of Waterville and surrounding areas with great food and atmosphere,” said DJ Martin.
Frisbee has an extensive background in the food service industry, and began his career almost 30 years ago.
Dale’s will resume its previous hours, open for breakfast and lunch, Tuesday through Sunday 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Buffalo Rock Brewing Company will be celebrating their grand opening during the month of June. Events will start off with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday at 5 p.m., followed by the Grand Opening Celebration June 24-26.
A fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Foundation featuring music artist Jay Allen will be featured on June 24. On June 25 there will be live music with Muddy and Buffalo Rock’s Tim Burns and Gravel Road. The 26th will feature Chris Shutters, Jeff Steward and Mojo Blues. Buffalo Rock Brewing Company is located at 345 Anthony Wayne Trail.
Buffalo Rock Brewing Company will feature hand crafted beer that patrons can enjoy inside or on one of their two outdoor patios. Owners Troy Burns, Timothy Burns and Brian Wilson are providing an inviting atmosphere where people can come and socialize together while enjoying a hand-crafted beverage. The company plans to have food trucks. Hours of operation will be Thursdays 4-10 p.m., Fridays 4-11 p.m. and Saturdays noon-11 p.m.