DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man and his girlfriend have pleaded not guilty to new charges stemming from the "extreme abuse" death of his 10-year-old son last year, authorities said.
Al-Mutahan McLean, 31, and Amanda Hinze, 29, entered their pleas Wednesday via video conference. Each remains jailed on $1 million bail.
McLean was charged with four counts of murder, two counts of child endangerment and single counts of involuntary manslaughter and kidnapping in an indictment handed up July 1 by a Montgomery County grand jury. He also faces felonious assault and rape charges that he had pleaded not guilty to last December, shortly after the death of his son Takoda Collins.
The boy died last December after he was taken to Dayton Children's Hospital because he was unresponsive. His body was cut and bruised, and he had apparently been locked in a dirty attic and held under water before he died, authorities have alleged in court documents.
McLean could face life in prison without parole if convicted, but prosecutors have said he is not eligible for the death penalty. A judge had ruled in March that he was competent to stand trial after McClean had entered a motion in court in January seeking an evaluation of his mental state.
Hinze was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of child endangerment and a kidnapping charge in the new indictment. She already was charged with four additional counts of child endangerment.
County prosecutors also announced July 1 that Hinze's sister, Jennifer Ebert, pleaded guilty in May to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment counts. She has not yet been sentenced.
Prosecutors have declined comment on Ebert's case because it's sealed from the public.