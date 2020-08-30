WESTON — A Cygnet woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a single-vehicle crash at 8:03 p.m. The crash occurred on Main Street north of the intersection with Evon Lane.
Stephanie Ach, 31, was driving a black 2013 Harley-Davidson northbound. The initial investigation indicated that the Harley-Davidson failed to maintain its lane while negotiating a curve, running off the right side of the roadway. After running off the roadway, the motorcycle struck a tree then a utility pole.
Ach was located near the motorcycle and was transported to the Wood County Hospital by Weston Fire and EMS where she was pronounced dead.
The incident is still under investigation. Weston Fire and EMS and Frank’s Automotive assisted at the scene.