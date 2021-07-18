CYGNET — A Cygnet man was killed in a one-car crash near the village Sunday morning, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Chovan, 18, was northbound in the 5200 of Rock Ridge Road at 7:07 a.m., when he lost control, went off the left side of the road and struck a concrete culvert, according to the sheriff’s news release.
The 2003 silver Pontiac Grand Am went airborne, striking a utility pole and overturning.
Chovan was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cygnet fire, Bloomdale EMS, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Reinharts Towing assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.