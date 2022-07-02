ROSSFORD — Sarah Weihe has only been competing in USA Cycling events for three years, but she is already making big strides.
At the Granville Road Race in suburban Columbus, Weihe won a women’s state championship, finishing the 60-mile race in 5:12.8.
“This race in Granville was a road race, which is different than what I usually do. I usually do criterium, which is a shorter one-mile loop typically and that is usually for about 45 to 60 minutes,” Weihe said.
“But this was a road race on a 15-mile loop, and we did four laps, so it was 60 miles. It was hard to train for the hills and stuff. The hills add more dynamic to the race,” Weihe continued.
“The weekend before the state championship we went out and did a 60-mile ride just to kind of get used to that length, so it was a good three-hour ride to prep for it.”
It was her third road race this summer after competing in events in Tennessee and Indiana that included a road race, criterium and time trials, and combined scores from all three to determine placements.
What can you expect from a former triathlon athlete and NCAA Division I swimmer at the University of New Mexico?
As a triathlon athlete Weihe competed regularly in the Toledo area. In 2019 she qualified for her age group in nationals in Cleveland, but that ended with the pandemic the following year.
“So that was my real big triathlon that I did, which was a ton of fun, but you know the next year the world kind of shut down,” Weihe said.
Always an athlete
The 29-year-old Weihe was also a four-time, four-event state swimming qualifier while attending West High School in Iowa City, Iowa, earning first team all-state honors.
At New Mexico, she placed in multiple events for the Lobos at the Mountain West Conference championships over her four-year career. She began competitive swimming at age 8.
“I’m lucky enough that I was an athlete growing up, so I feel like I have a really good foundation,” Weihe said.
“I also swam the mile and the 500 — I did the longer distances but granted the longest is only 17 minutes long versus the road race.
“So, typically what my training is like the last couple years, I usually train between eight and 12 hours per week and I ride a lot on the trainer in the basement. Once the summer goes and obviously it is nicer out, so we do a lot longer rides.”
Weihe made the switch from triathlon to competitive endurance cycling when the COVID pandemic hit in 2020.
“I love it. It’s like the best switch,” Weihe said. “I got injured with running and triathlons, so that is why I originally switched over to cycling, and then the pandemic happened.
“The world kind of shut down and nothing was really happening for a year, so it was a good time for a switch. It made sense at the time.”
Give cycling a chance
Weihe races for CycleWerks, which has stores in Bowling Green, Waterville and Sylvania.
She says her fiancé, Diego Flores, who has worked in sales at CycleWerks for almost five years and is also an accomplished cyclist, encouraged her to give the sport a chance.
Flores and Weihe compete locally every Tuesday with Maumee Valley Wheelmen. That’s where she got her foundation before venturing off to compete in statewide and out of state events.
“Every single Tuesday they have a race. So, there are time trials, there are road races, there are criteriums, and all sorts of different things on their Tuesday night schedule,” Weihe said.
“This will be my third season racing every Tuesday with those guys. Every now and then we’ll get another girl who comes out, but I’m usually the only one unfortunately.”
Now a Category 3 cyclist, Weihe hopes to move up to Cat 2 by the end of the summer, and then from there it’s Cat 1, and maybe even competing professionally someday.
“Right now, it is a lot of fun just where I am at and so far, I am pretty new at it, so there is a lot to gain,” Weihe said.
Learning the ropes
For Weihe, it is just a matter of learning the ropes.
“There is a good amount of skill, and it’s not just how hard you are pushing down on the pedals. You have to figure out where to be,” Weihe said.
“Are you going to draft behind somebody? Are you going to be at the front and take all the wind?
“Also, there is cornering, so figuring how not to clip a pedal going around the corner, what kind of speed you can take a corner at, so you don’t end up wrecking and that kind of stuff.
“It is a lot of trial and error. So, there is a lot of that but it’s not super calculated, it’s more based off your own experience in the past.”
The cyclists reach speeds approaching 50 miles-per-hour, so the risk of an accident never goes away.
“There is definitely some risk to it, for sure. You must trust the people around you and that is not the best thing to do, especially when you are riding within 4 or 5 inches of their wheel,” Weihe said. “If they were to suddenly hit their brakes or something, there is not much of a way to anticipate that.
“There is a learning curve to it. I’m still trying to get better at getting closer to people, getting in that draft, and all that stuff.
“The road races, there are obviously a lot of climbing and there is a good amount of descending, too. My max speed going down one of the hills was 48.9 miles per hour. Everyone around me was going that speed, too.”
Then, there is the bicycle, which CycleWerks provides. The bicycle is equipped with gauges like a speedometer and GPS, but that is only the tip of the iceberg as far as technology. The bike is built for speed.
“Currently right now I am riding a Trek because CycleWerks is a Trek dealer and we’re trying to promote,” Weihe said.
“I’m also very picky, and I want something pretty, right? So that is a little bit harder to find. So currently I am riding a specialized wheel size, 700,” she said. “I actually got this bike in about 2016 and I think it was like $1,800 and we added wheels to it and all of that stuff.”
Flores provides most of the high-tech maintenance for her Trek racing bicycle.
“Diego does almost all of the tune-ups. I can change a tire, I can do very simple things, but when it comes to anything more complex, I am completely lost,” Weihe said.
“I wouldn’t say it is more complex. I would say the biggest difference between a bike that you would ride out leisurely from this one is the dropped handlebars that curve underneath.”
USA Cycling has limitations on how you can equip the racing cycles, too.
“You would not be able to show up to the road race or the criterium with a triathlon bike that has the handlebars that you rest your elbows on,” Weihe said.
After winning the state road race championship, Weihe traveled to Cincinnati for the Hyde Park Blast Curriculum, placing seventh, 2 minutes and 40 seconds back of champion Erika Wilson of Bloomington, Indiana.