COLUMBUS , Ohio — In response to an Ohio state government ransomware attack, the Ohio Cyber Reserve was deployed for the first time on Feb. 17.
Though details on the location, scope and type of cyber attack remain confidential, the Ohio Adjutant General Department spokesperson noted that the immediate response and ability of the Cyber Reserve and the Ohio National Guard team resulted in the organization reestablishing network security and returning to normalcy.
Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, was the primary sponsor for the bill that created the Cyber Reserve, Senate Bill 52, during the 133rd General Assembly. The legislation was jointly promoted by Secretary of State Frank LaRose as part of additional election security measures, prior to the 2020 election.
Gavarone said that the Cyber Reserve allows public institutions, local governments or a private business that are under attack to reach out to the state for help.
“When moments count, a cyber reserve group can be deployed, if (the attack) is beyond the organization’s abilities,” she said.
Senate Bill 52 became effective in March 2020.
“It is important to have people who are trained and ready to go at a moment’s notice. That’s what it is all about. They can be deployed in the event of a cyber emergency,” Gavarone said. “The fact that it was deployed in this way is pretty exciting. The investigation is ongoing.”
The bill creating the Cyber Reserve also had an election auditing requirement. For that dual component security bill Gavarone was named Legislator of the Year, by the bipartisan Ohio Association of Election Officials.
The Cyber Reserve is considered a unique defensive unit. It draws together civilian volunteers who are cyber experts and information technology professionals to serve Ohio not only as cyber warriors, but as proponents of cyber hygiene, cyber threat awareness, and STEM workforce development. There are currently about 40 members.
The all-volunteer unit is commanded by the adjutant general of the Ohio National Guard.
A Cyber Reserve member was deployed on state active duty under authority of Gov. Mike DeWine to assist in a cybersecurity breach. The response was part of an integrated Ohio National Guard and state government effort to assist an undisclosed government agency in mitigating the breach and cyber ransom activities.
“This type of response clearly met our intent in establishing the Ohio Cyber Reserve and being able to leverage civilian expertise to meet emerging virtual threats to infrastructure, communications, and government,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general and commander of the Ohio National Guard.
The Cyber Reserve member was chosen because of his expertise in the affected network equipment, and he provided assistance remotely for four days.