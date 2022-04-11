PERRYSBURG – Cutting Edge Countertops Inc., a countertop fabricator for the Midwest with five showrooms and three service centers across Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, has acquired Easyfit Products Inc., a family-owned business that has been operating since 1989.
The acquisition positions Cutting Edge Countertops to serve the greater Columbus and Dayton markets.
“Easyfit appealed to Cutting Edge Countertops as part of our strategic growth plan, similar company values, service offerings and more,” said Brian Burns, Cutting Edge Countertops’ co-owner/founding partner. “We are excited to have finalized the acquisition and welcome the Easyfit employees to the Cutting Edge Countertops’ family.”
Cutting Edge Countertops has experienced steady growth since opening its doors in 2006. The company expanded its service area through a strategic acquisition in 2016 to include locations in Noblesville and Indianapolis, Indiana, and Wixom, Michigan, followed by opening a new showroom in Troy, Michigan, in 2019. The company is based in Perrysburg.
The acquisition brings the overall size of Cutting Edge Countertops to nearly 235 employees.