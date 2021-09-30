A Custar man accused of shooting another in the back almost a decade ago will remain in a psychiatric hospital.
Thomas Boyer, 61, currently listed at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital, Toledo, appeared Wednesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was committed to a psychiatric hospital, under court supervision, in February 2015 after he was deemed incompetent to stand trial in the 2013 shooting of William Morris.
Defense attorney Sara Roller said her client understands he has mental health issues and asked to remain in his current setting and continue his care.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn agreed with that request, based upon doctors’ recommendations.
Mack said, based on the report she received from the hospital dated Aug. 11, 2021, Boyer remains incompetent to stand trial.
Morris, a bank subcontractor, was at Boyer’s foreclosed property in the 22000 block of Defiance Pike in November 2013 to winterize it and change the locks in advance of a sheriff’s sale.
Following a confrontation, Boyer went inside the residence and returned with a shotgun, shooting Morris once in the back.
Morris permanently lost the use of his legs as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting.
Boyer had been indicted on attempted murder and felonious assault charges and pleaded guilty by reason of insanity. He was deemed incompetent to stand trial.
He is to remain under court jurisdiction for 14 years, with periodic re-evaluations every two years.
Wednesday’s hearing was the third such re-evaluation.